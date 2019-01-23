The host Western Reserve Academy boys and girls swimming and diving teams suffered narrow defeats to Aurora Tuesday.



The boys team dropped to 7-4 after losing 93-92. The girls fell to 2-8 after losing a 98-85 decision.



The following Reserve relays won and the following Pioneers placed in the top three in their individual events.



Boys



200-yard medley relay: Michael McKeithen, Will Downing, Ethan Audia and Brandt Aker, first, 1 minute, 52.07 seconds



200 freestyle: Aker, first, 2:19.46



200 individual medley: Josh Rogers, second, 2:33.13



50 freestyle: Audia, first, 25.09



Diving: Jack Sovich, second, 223.55 points



100 butterfly: McKeithen, first, 57.32; and Audia, second, 1:03.96



100 freestyle: Downing, first, 55.1; and Martin Ma, third, 1:05.32



500 freestyle: Rogers, second, 6:06.18



100 backstroke: McKeithen, first, 1:02.73; and Aker, second, 1:08



100 breaststroke: Downing, first, 1:11.9; and Andy Zhao, second, 1:23.96



400 freestyle relay: Audia, Aker, Downing and McKeithen, first, 3:39.74



Girls



200 freestyle: Abigail Richardson, first, 2:29.69; and Annie Cui, second, 2:32.06



200 IM: Kim Winson, first, 2:55.46



50 freestyle: Maggie Corl, first, 28.46; and Trinity Refosco, third, 30.49



Diving: Chelsea Dodson, third, 133.9



100 butterfly: Dodson, first, 1:13.44; and Winson, third, 1:28.13



100 freestyle: Corl, first, 1:03.19; and Refosco, third, 1:09.11



100 backstroke: Cui, tied for first, 1:12.18; and Lauren Landry, third, 1:21.13



100 breaststroke: Ellie McGregor, first, 1:26.4