The Hudson boys basketball team’s losing streak has now reached five games.



The host Explorers lost to Mayfield 32-30 Tuesday at Ray "Buck" Hyser Gymnasium. With the loss, Hudson dropped to 7-6 on the season.



The Explorers led most of the way, but the Wildcats (4-8) took their first lead of the game (32-30) when Neshawn Brown got a steal and converted a 3-point play with 27.2 seconds left.



Hudson missed a shot right before the buzzer sounded. Jack Burdett led the Explorers with 12 points and 22 rebounds. Hudson shot just 25 percent during the evening.