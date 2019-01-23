Cuyahoga Falls junior diver Tyler Johnson had a bounce-back meet after a less-than-stellar meet against Nordonia by totaling 124.42 points in winning the one-meter diving, despite the Black Tigers’ swimming and diving team’s 129-47 loss Friday at Suburban League National Conference rival Stow-Munroe Falls.



"Getting back up into the 120s was good for Tyler, and getting his confidence back was key," said Cuyahoga Falls head coach Richard Vaughn.



Sophomore Caleb Stanley finished right behind Johnson in second with a score of 124.20, a personal best by more than five points. Junior Vann Strausser placed third with score of 104.32.



"This is Caleb’s first year diving, and every meet he gets better and better," Vaughn said. "We’re really excited to see what he can do not only at sectionals but also next year.



"Vann is someone who we always count on to swim as well as dive. He’s one of those versatile members of the team who we can always count on to earn points."



Overall, Vaughn knew it would be a difficult meet.



"So we kind of used the meet to move some of the boys into different events to see how we want to set things up for sectionals," he said.



Junior Zach Langbein finished second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 13.29 seconds.



"We just kind of threw Zach in that event to see what he could do," said Vaughn. "We’d been searching all season for his second event. Normally, he’s a butterflier. Coming in second, barely a second out of first place, was extremely good for his first time in the 200 free. We’re excited to see what he can do at sectionals in that event."



Junior Jared Weckerly finished third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:21.52. He also placed third in the 100 backstroke with a clocking of 1:10.57.



"Jared has been consistent all season in both events," the coach said. "He’s a solid competitor, a solid person on the team. He’s really improved in the 200 freestyle this season. He’s always primarily been a backstroker, but we threw him in the 200 free, and he did well. He continues to do well each week."



Freshman Stanley Shuck finished third in both the 200 individual medley (2:19.92) and the 100 butterfly (1:04.93).



"It was Stanley’s first time in the 100 butterfly. We were just trying to see what his best event is," said Vaughn. "The 200 IM is a grueling event for anybody, so for him to come in as a freshman and be able to perform at that level and really in any event we put him in is remarkable. He’s our fastest swimmer in any event that he chooses to swim."



Junior Jacob Carleton placed third in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:19.99.



"This is Jacob’s first year swimming," Vaughn said. "He continues to get better and better each time he swims the 100 breaststroke. It’s really kind of become his cornerstone."



The Cuyahoga Falls girls team fell 150-33 to the Bulldogs.



"The girls have been fighting a bug that’s gone around the team. They got hit pretty hard, especially our top three girls, so they were a little under the weather," said Vaughn. "Like the boys, we were trying to see what girls we want to swim what events at sectionals."



Junior Bryce Matolyak finished second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:22.72. Her classmate Chloe Gambol placed third in the 200 IM with a clocking of 2:43.47.



"Bryce is just that competitor who comes in every week, works hard and doesn’t complain about being sick. She puts in the time," Vaughn said. "The 200 IM has become Chloe’s event. Last year, it was Bryce’s event, but we moved her to the 200 freestyle.



"Chloe was able to take the 200 IM over and do well. A lot of people say the 200 IM is about how much pain you can handle. Most people will swim just about any event, but only a few will take on the 200 IM."



Both the boys and girls teams are scheduled to take 0-7 records into a home meet – also Senior Night – against National Conference rival North Royalton Friday at 5 p.m. for the final dual meet of the season.



Cuyahoga Falls will be off until sectionals at the University of Akron’s Ocasek Natatorium.



The boys diving events are scheduled to take place Feb. 6, and the girls diving events are scheduled for Feb. 7. The starting times both nights are set for 5 p.m.



The swimming events are scheduled for Feb. 9. The starting time is set for 9 a.m.