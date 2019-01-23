The Aurora girls and boys swimming and diving teams earned hard-fought victories over host Western Reserve Academy Tuesday in Hudson.



The girls team improved to 7-3 after posting a 98-85 win. The boys moved to 4-6 with a narrow 93-92 victory.



The following Greenmen relays won and the following Aurora individuals placed in the top three.



Girls



200-yard medley relay: Olivia Pisano, Sydney Manderbach, Maeve Russell and Julia Brezovec, first, 2 minutes, 4.28 seconds



200 freestyle: Brooklyn Duguay, third, 2:32.94



200 individual medley: Catherine Victor, second, 2:57.8; and Sam Lutkus, third, 3:01.98



50 freestyle: Gabby Elsas, second, 29.4



Diving: Kylie Palian, first, 218.85 points; and Victoria Blechschmid, second, 208.75



100 butterfly: Claire Schiopota, second, 1:23.7



100 freestyle: Annalise Bender, second, 1:04.37



500 freestyle: Lilly Bates, first, 6:41.14; and Katie Cannata, third, 7:46.92



200 freestyle relay: Brezovec, Molly Russell, Madeline Schmitt and Maeve Russell, first, 1:52.07



100 backstroke: Elsas, tied for first, 1:12.18



100 breaststroke: Avery Hendl, second, 1:27.82; and Lydia Schiopota, third, 1:33.14



400 freestyle relay: Pisano, Schmitt, Jane Puzder and Molly Russell, first, 4:09.39



Boys



200 freestyle: Jonah Markowitz, second, 2:29.56; and Dominic Felice, third, 2:29.81



200 IM: Connor Zamary, first, 2:18.51; and Collin Sapochetti, third, 2:34.04



50 freestyle: John Bender, second, 26.53; and Adam Killan, third, 27.83



Diving: Drew Albrecht, first, 274.95; and Schafer Eckerle, third, 171.8



100 butterfly: Nathan Meyer, third, 1:07.68



100 freestyle: Thomas LoGalbo, second, 1:01.52



500 freestyle: Alex Bailey, first, 5:35.39; and Killan, third, 6:48.41



200 freestyle relay: Jon Hybil, Kyle Ruehr, Vinny Harper and Nathan Meyer, first, 1:42.46



100 backstroke: Hybil, third, 1:11.64



100 breaststroke: Andrew Meyer, third, 1:26.98