AURORA — The Chinese philosopher Confucius once said, "Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall."



That rise from the fall had been excruciatingly tardy for the Aurora boys basketball team.



And the Greenmen have been quite fidgety as they plunged rather violently after a sublime first month.



"They’ve been down on themselves a little bit because it’s tough," Aurora second-year head coach T.J. Henderson said. "No one wants to lose."



Unfortunately for Henderson and his embattled troops, losing has been a much too frequent occurrence in their daily lives since the calendar changed to 2019.



Finally, the Greenmen arose from their abrupt and agonizing tumble on their home floor.



Aurora ended a five-game losing streak Tuesday by holding off a pesky Streetsboro squad 59-56.



"We had a pretty good day of practice (Monday)," Henderson said. "Having the snow day could have thrown them off, but they came here ready to go. We had a lot of guys step up."



Like most of their games this winter, the Greenmen had to fight tooth and nail to finally escape their treacherous ditch.



Aurora led most of the game and appeared to be humming rather smoothly when it built a 12-point advantage (40-28) late in the third quarter.



However, as has been the case during this haunting slide, the Greenmen found themselves counterpunched rather savagely by an opponent that also has struggled to find its footing.



The Rockets, who have won just five games this season, fired away when their backs were confined to the wall. As a result of this all-or-nothing approach, Streetsboro took the lead with a 16-2 run.



Aurora responded with an onslaught of its own, but once again, the Rockets continued to torment their vulnerable opponent with stellar shooting.



When Arnold Jenkins knocked down his fifth 3-pointer of the evening, Streetsboro had a 52-51 lead with approximately three minutes left.



"Credit to them (the Rockets); they made some big shots," Henderson said. "We went into the game thinking, ‘OK, let’s see if we can make them shoot more 3s than they normally do and see if they make them or not.’ They hit some really nice 3s."



So what can happen to a fragile group of teenagers who have been staggering since a 6-1 start?



In this case, the Greenmen decided to take a deep breath and finally draw the line.



Enough was enough. It was do-or-die time for an Aurora squad that saw its confidence blindsided by a bevy of disconcerting circumstances.



It started with junior forward Lenny Feckner draining four consecutive free throws in the final minute. The Greenmen put the cherry on top by chasing down loose balls as if their lives depended on it.



And thanks to those theatrics, Aurora captured its first victory since a 78-75 double-overtime win against Mayfield Dec. 29.



"We do what we do and if we can do what we do, we are able to be successful," Henderson said. "We’ve been in those situations all year.



"We have yet to have a game where we have a 20-point blowout or a 30-point blowout. The games we’re scoring like crazy, we end up playing teams that are pretty good."



Those "pretty good" teams are Gates Mills Gilmour Academy and Chardon Notre Dame Cathedral Latin, along with the defending co-Suburban League American Conference champions Revere and Copley.



The Minutemen and Indians will see the Greenmen again soon. Aurora also has dates with Suburban League National Conference rivals Twinsburg, which has lost just one game thus far, and Nordonia.



The Greenmen are scheduled to butt heads with Woodridge, too. The Bulldogs have been quite a mesmerizing force in the Portage Trail Conference Metro Division in recent years.



But Henderson will save the all-night film sessions on those formidable challengers later.



His squad got a desperately needed win. It was far from a beauty and Aurora’s flaws are still crystal clear.



Nonetheless, the Greenmen can finally exhale after a 24-day stay in the torture chamber.



"The kids have been working really hard," Henderson said. "I’m proud of them."



Reporter Frank Aceto can be reached at 330-541-9444, faceto@recordpub.com or @FrankAceto_RPC.