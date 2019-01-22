The Tallmadge bowling teams finished ninth with a score of 6,101 at the Martin Luther King Tournament Monday at Stonehedge Entertainment in Akron.



The tournament combined the boys and the girls teams. The Blue Devils missed qualifying for tournament play by 34 pins.



Parker Braccio led the way with a 559 series. He rolled games of 211, 132 and 216, respectively.



Isabelle Hall was next for Tallmadge with a 514 series (144, 199 and 171) and Rob Wilson contributed a 506 series (172, 187 and 147).



Rounding out the top six for the Blue Devils were Kirsten Moore (163, 172 and 139), Cooper Randolph (145, 158 and 142) and Patrick Stachowiak (145, 152 and 129).