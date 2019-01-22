AURORA — T.J. Henderson had a pretty telling way of explaining his players’ moods in recent weeks.



"They’ve been down on themselves a little bit because it’s tough," the Aurora-second year head boys basketball coach said. "No one wants to lose."



On Tuesday, the players’ spirits may have picked up a bit.



Actually, they might have picked up a lot.



That’s because the Greenmen are officially off the schneid.



Host Aurora ended a five-game losing streak after a gritty 59-56 win against a pesky Streetsboro team. The Rockets, who trailed by as many as 12 (40-28) late in the third quarter, rallied to take the lead with approximately three minutes left.



However, the Greenmen got some crucial rebounds to go along with some clutch free throws down the stretch.



Aurora (7-6) iced the win with a home-run pass from Cooper Bizjak to Gabe Elsawy, who finished with a layup in the final seconds.



"We drew it up," Henderson said. "That was our plan. We knew they were going to pressure us."



Like its opponent, Streetsboro has lost its way in recent weeks. Their defeat Tuesday pretty much summed up their whole season, according to ninth-year head coach Nick Marcini.



The Rockets got plenty of open looks, including several from point-blank range. Somehow, some way, the ball stubbornly refused to go down the nylon for the hard-luck Streetsboro players.



"We got great looks," Marcini said. "There had to be at least six or seven of them that were point-blank. If you get half of those back, now it’s a different story."



When the Rockets (5-10) found themselves in a 12-point hole, they found the resilience to push forward.



Streetsboro turned the momentum 180 degrees with a 16-2 run. Nonetheless, just when the Rockets found their mojo, the Greenmen had a knack for stubbornly taking it away.



Aurora countered with its own 9-0 run to take a 51-44 advantage.



Streetsboro again roared back, and when Arnold Jenkins buried a 3-pointer from the left side, the Rockets led 52-51.



But four clutch foul shots by Lenny Feckner in the final 43.7 seconds sealed it for the Greenmen.



"That’s why we play these non-league games," Marcini said. "It’s a team in our district that we can see again down the line. I think the guys proved to themselves that they can play with the bigger schools, too."