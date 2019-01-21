Pressure defense and team basketball were on display on the road as the Twinsburg boys squad was just too much for Cuyahoga Falls in a league affair.



There's nothing more that Phil Schmook likes more than to use his bench freely and for his athletes to share the wealth.



Twinsburg shared the rock plenty in the easy victory against the Black Tigers.



Schmook emptied his bench early and often as Twinsburg had a decisive 76-28 road victory at youthful Falls in a Suburban League National Conference game.



Leaping to a 10-0 start, the Tigers led 16-2 after the first quarter and never looked back to move to 11-1 overall,With the win over Falls — which featured strong defense and a host of steal by the Tigers — Twinsburg moved to 7-1 in the league.



"We played very well on both ends as we shot well and executed very well," noted the coach. "Our starters didn't play more than 15 minutes and it was great to see the bench get extended minutes and play good."



The Tigers played solid defense on Falls standout James Moore, who entered the game with huge 2-game totals of 61 points and 25 rebounds.



Moore was held to just one field goal and two points. He had recently had a 40-point explosion against North Royalton, which was the second most points in a game in school history.



In fact, Falls was held to just nine total field goals.



"He (Moore) didn't play a lot, but we defended well," said Schmook.



Explosive senior wing Ralph Campbell led balanced Twinsburg with 16 points.



"Ralph has done a great job and when he plays at the proper speed and is under control, he is just truly an outstanding player for us," said the coach.



Hitting for career highs in the win were Tigers Anthony McCarthy and Adam Mays.



A 6-foot-1 freshman forward-guard, McCarthy scored 10 points and snagged six rebounds against Falls, plus buried one 3-point shot.



Mays, a 6-3 senior forward, netted six points off the Tigers bench.



"It was very nice for Adam [Mays] to get extended minutes," said Schmook. "Mays is a first-year senior and a good kid who has worked hard."



Sophomore forward Dante' Yarbrough continues to be a key piece for Twinsburg as he added eight points.



"Yarbrough and McCarthy have also been contributing and have done a great job," said Schmook.



Steady junior guard Ken McElrath chipped in seven points as did junior guard Joey Plantner for a loaded Tiger backcourt, that also includes injured junior Josh Wanton, senior Ryan Felberg (six points) and senior Jared Young (five).



The 6-2 McElrath is versatile enough to bring up the ball as a point guard, defend and be physical against bigger athletes in the post, and then drill crucial free throws down the stretch at a high percentage.



"Without Josh, Ken [McElrath] and Ryan [Felberg], and the others have really stepped up — I mean how many teams can lose a three-year guard like Wanton and still excel?" asked Schmook.



Young and Felberg each nailed a 3-point bomb each for the Tigers.



Yet another guard, sophomore Travell Williams, also added five points. Williams is also getting healthy for the Tigers.



"Plantner has really bought into what we're doing and Williams also had a nice game," said the coach.



Senior Mike Simpson added four points for Twinsburg and junior Ethan Golnick scored one bucket as both players helped out on defense in the paint.



Falls (2-10, 0-8) was led by guard Kyler Tepus, who had nine points.



"For us to be a contender, we need to be a blue-collar team and that starts with defense," explained Schmook. "We must defend and work hard to get the best possible shot on offense."



"I think we have kids that understand what it means to be coached and to work towards that," he added.



Twinsburg was set to backyard rival Solon Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.



In upcoming league action, Twinsburg hosts North Royalton Friday at 7:30 p.m.