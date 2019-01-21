As the Twinsburg girls and boys bowling teams work hard to improve, the Tigers are hoping to finish strong this winter.



Suburban League battles recently showed mostly positive growth for Twinsburg in a home test against Cuyahoga Falls and at Nordonia.



Coach Anthony Byrd's boys squad registered a win over Falls by a score of 2,634-2,258 Thursday at Roseland Lanes.



The win moved the boys to 8-3 overall and 5-3 in the league matches. Falls is 3-4 in the league.



In girls' action, youthful Twinsburg lost to the Black Tigers (6-1). Falls won 1,769-975.



Cassie Burgess had games of 110 and 116 for the Lady Tigers.



In addition, Emily Vannoy rolled games of 113 and 111, plus Shae Girod added totals of 110 and 103. In the first game, Lauren Clark had a 107 and Alia Bridges, 104. Abbie Dines added a 101 in the second game.



For the boys, veteran standout Kaleb East continues to shine. East had games of 249 and 246 over the Black Tigers. Kameron East also fared well with rolls of 222 and 221.



Josh Kormanec bowled a strong first game of 234 and added a 183 in the second. Tommy McMullen had games of 165 and 201.



Twinsburg dropped a tough one to deep Nordonia by a score of 2,735-2,436 Jan. 14 at NorthWoods Lanes.



Kaleb East was sensational as he rolled games of 257 and 268.



McMullen excelled against the powerful Knights (8-1) with a 185 and a 182.



Support came from James Pope (200-142), Kameron East (195-159), Ryan Wilson (150 in game two) and Kormanec (163 in game one).



The Lady Tigers fell to Nordonia (4-4) 1,935-1,585.



Bridges notched a season best for the Twinsburg girls in game two as she rolled a 149. She had a 127 in the first game against the Lady Knights.



Burgess had a solid day with games of 119 and 144, plus Girod (114-135) also had plenty of positive tosses. Vannoy, (111 in game one), Clark (108), and Madison Rocco (93 in game two) also contributed.



The annual Garrettsville Garfield G-Men Classic was cancelled over the weekend due to bad weeather.



Twinsburg will compete at the Copley Tomahawk Invitational Saturday, and at Tallmadge Jan. 28.