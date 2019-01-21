After a breakthrough season last winter, the Aurora girls basketball team got a chance to showcase its talents against some of the top teams in the state at the Classic in the Country Challenge Monday at Hiland High School in Berlin.



The Greenmen may want to make this a regular occurrence.



Aurora earned its eighth straight win after earning a 56-52 victory over Bellevue. Sophomore point guard Shyanne Sellers made nine of her 17 shots on her way to team-high 24 points for the Greenmen (15-1). She also had five rebounds, four steals and three assists.



Her older sister Shayla added 11 points, three assists and three blocked shots and Dylynn Lasky scored eight points for Aurora.



Casey Santoro led Bellevue with a game-high 25 points.

