It was wintry weekend in Northeast Ohio, but one might joke the Nordonia ice hockey squad is well-prepared to play in such circumstances.



Even so, the weather was frightful enough to cause postponements at the Parma Martin Luther King Tournament.



After getting snowed out Saturday at the Mike Ries Rink in Parma, Nordonia got piled on by the host squad in its opener Sunday, losing 11-1 to Parma Senior.



However, the Knights kept their heads up on Monday and, after losing 6-1 to Holy Name JV in the morning, beat Mayfield 5-3 in their final game of the tournament.



Coach Rich Cinalli noted the win over Mayfield was Nordonia’s first over a higher-ranked team this year in the Greater Cleveland High School Hockey League. Mayfield plays in the GCHSHL’s Blue North Division.



Nordonia’s record stood at 10-12, 7-3 in the GCHSHL Blue South Division.



"We got to play a top Blue North team in Parma off the bat," Cinalli said. "We beat a Blue North team in Mayfield, which was great to see. Holy name is one of the best teams in the state. We’re definitely taking steps forward."



Cinalli noted, after seeing Parma win the Nordonia Thanksgiving Invitational earlier this season, he knew his team was in for a rough go.



"They’re a very good team," Cinalli said. "They’re a quick team in terms of moving the puck. They have numbers one top of it. They look like they might be able to move up to the White Division next year."



Nordonia was able to score a goal vs. the Redmen as Nick Peters turned in a goal from Nate Owen at the 4:50 mark of the first period. However, Parma scored 11 goals in the first two periods to invoke the mercy rule.



Parma had a 25-11 advantage in shots on goal, as Cinalli noted the Knights control of rebounds from shots was "a little bit off." Knight goalie Tommy Lippincott finished with 14 saves.



Holy Name’s varsity squad sits atop the Great Lakes Hockey League, which includes some of the best programs in Ohio. So even though the Knights were playing the Green Wave’s JV squad Monday, Cinalli noted the game’s speed got even faster.



"Overall, we played a strong game," Cinalli said. "The rebound control was problem for us again."



Nordonia’s lone goal in the game came from Carson Carrell unassisted with 10:28 left in the third period.



"The biggest thing is we didn’t give up at all," Cinalli said. "We actually put a goal in agains them. That’s huge for us."



Holy Name finish with a 36-26 advantage in shots on goal. Lippincott finished with 30 saves.



Heading into the Mayfield game, Cinalli said his team carried its speed into the contest, which led to a scoreless first period.



"In the second period, we became a bit stronger and more physical," Cinalli said. "By doing that, we kept them from breaking out of their end. Keeping the forecheck really helped us. They couldn’t keep up with us."



In the second period, Peters took over. The Knights junior winger scored a natural hat trick in the second period, scoring at the 10:35 (assists by Carson Carrell and Brian Sebastian), 8:27 (unassisted) and 6:18 (assist by Sebastian) marks.



Down 3-0 after two periods, Mayfield pulled one goal by with 11:15 left in the game, only to have Peters score his fourth goal of the game 11 minutes left unassisted.



"We started to open up the bench up after that," Cinalli said.



Mayfield attempted to rally with two third period goals, but Owens’ would score his first varsity goal at the 1:16 mark to seal the win.



Nordonia finished with a 29-24 advantage in shots, as Lippincott had 21 saves.



Nordonia will return to Blue South division play this weekend. The Knights will take on Brush Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the Cleveland Heights Community Center before facing Bay Sunday at 5:30 at Winterhurst.



"Our big games are coming up and we have to take care of business," Cinalli said.



