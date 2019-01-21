After a 25-point loss to Wadsworth Jan. 12, Nordonia head coach Julie Buckler knew something needed to be done or said when it came to her Knights girls basketball team.



"We had a little talk at our next practice," she said.



Whatever was said, it worked.



Nordonia came out of the gate like gangbusters Wednesday at home against Bedford, jumping out to a 19-9 lead after one quarter and a 31-16 halftime advantage, en route to a 49-36 victory.



"The girls came out like the team that I coached them to be," said Buckler. "We came out very strong, we executed, we did little things that we needed to do.



"Our focus was the offensive boards. We’d said we wanted to try to give up five offensive boards a quarter, and Bedford got five in the first quarter and they didn’t have any in the second quarter. So the girls handled that goal for the first half."



Leading the way for Nordonia was sophomore guard Hallie Majoros, who scored 14 points, including four three-pointers.



"We ran a couple sets, got Hallie some looks that we wanted her to get and she knocked down some shots," Buckler said.



Junior guard Dominique Evans scored 11 points and sophomore guard/forward Madison Cluse had nine points.



"Maddy had one of the toughest battles defensively because Bedford had a girl who was a solid post player and scored 20 points," said the coach. "Maddy had a tough job of trying to keep her under control and boxing her out, and she did a pretty good job of that."



Senior guard Sion Williams scored eight points, freshman guard/forward Kennedy Syllaba scored six points and junior guard Eden Kereky had a single point.



"We’re going to keep doing what we do," Buckler said. "That’s been our goal for the entire season, to play our game, do our thing, and not focus so much on the opposing team because if you don’t do what you’re supposed to do, then it doesn’t matter what the opposing team does to you.



"At times, we’re not the most consistent team, and with a young team, that’s to be expected. We’re just trying to get that consistency in order."



Nordonia’s game at Hudson Saturday was postponed due to inclement weather.



Nordonia is scheduled to take a 7-8 overall record and a 4-4 Suburban League National Conference mark into a game at conference rival Stow-Munroe Falls Wednesday at 7 p.m.



The Knights are set to host conference foe Brecksville-Broadview Heights Saturday at 2:30 p.m.