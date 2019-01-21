The Hudson girls and boys swimming and diving teams suffered their first dual-meet losses of the season.



Both teams fell to Division II state powerhouse Hawken Monday in Gates Mills. The girls lost 171-115 and the boys suffered a 169-117 defeat. Both teams dropped to 7-1 on the season.



The Hawks have won 20 consecutive state championships.



"We gave Hawken a battle and won several events," Explorers head coach Matt Davis said.



Senior co-captain Maddie Hannan won two events and was part of a winning relay team for the girls team.



She captured victories in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races with times of 53.4 seconds and 1:54.64, respectively.



Hannan also joined sophomore Mackenzie DeWitt and juniors Giovanna Cappabianca and Paige McCormick on the first-place 200 freestyle relay team (1:39.11). DeWitt added a win in the 50 freestyle (24.79).



McCormick placed second in the 200 freestyle (1:55.55) and Cappabianca was the runner-up in the 200 individual medley (2:11.07) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.37).



Freshman Lucy Reber captured second in the 100 backstroke (1:01.24) and DeWitt took the bronze in the 100 butterfly (59.56).



"Any time you have an opportunity to race a team better than you, it shows you what you are made of," Davis said. "Hawken has a great history and program that they have established over the last several decades. That is the type of tradition I would like to see us accomplish at Hudson someday."



Junior Caleb Tuckerman and senior Jay Johnson each won two events and were part of two winning relay teams.



Tuckerman placed first in the 200 freestyle (1:46.56) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.43) and Johnson triumphed in the 200 individual medley (1:57.16) and the 500 freestyle (4:48.11).



Tuckerman and Johnson joined sophomores Tate Trattner and Seth Baylor on the winning 200 freestyle relay team (1:31.47) and Baylor and senior Caleb Cosentino on the first-place 400 freestyle relay team (3:19.43).



Johnson’s split of 46.83 seconds in the 400 freestyle relay was a new Hawken pool record.



Cosentino took second in the 100 butterfly (55.48) and Trattner placed third in the 100 freestyle (52.52).



"Hawken just had too much depth for us, but we gave it a good effort and our boys are hungry for the end of the season," Davis said. "I will tip my cap to Coach (Todd) Clark and his team as they swam well and showed us who the better team was."