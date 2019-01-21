Bothered by the skating speed of Aurora, the Twinsburg ice hockey squad failed to generate consistent offensive movement and control of the puck in a recent non-league battle.



Aurora bested Twinsburg 2-0 in a non-league clash at Dan Kostel Recreation Center in Garfield Heights Friday.



"We struggled to establish ourselves in the offensive zone against a speedy Aurora team," said Twinsburg head coach Jim DiRosa.



"I did think that Hannah Zochowski came up big for us tonight," added the coach, after the loss.



Zochowski, a senior goaltender, played brilliantly in net for the Tigers.



The experienced Tiger goalie stopped a whopping 74 shots in the game as Twinsburg fell to 8-12 overall. That save total may be a new school record.



In the second period alone, Zochowski posted 27 saves.



Twinsburg did manage to put six shots on goal in the third period, but could not finish. It was a game that featured 10 combined penalties.



Cameron Mullin scored both goals for the Greenmen while Jack McElwee, Mike Mancine, and Nathan Funk each added one assist for Aurora.



Mullinís first tally came just before the first period horn sounded and gave Aurora a lot of momentum against the young Tigers.



The second Mullin goal, off a feed by McElwee, came at the 3:18 mark of the second period.



Greenman goaltender Nolan Sullivan made 12 saves in net for Aurora (13-8) for his second shutout of the winter.



"I liked the way our team has responded to the physical play in the non-league games against upper division teams," said DiRosa.



The recent home contest against Elyria Catholic was rescheduled for Friday at 6:15 p.m.



Preparing for the post season, Twinsburg plays at Westlake Sunday at 5:30 p.m., at Brooklyn Jan. 31 at 7:30 pm., and hosts Nordonia Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Garfield Heights to wrap up regular season play.



Standout seniors for the Tigers this season include Justin Allen, Jason Buell, Carson Sayavich, Dylan Smith, Troy Sutliff and Zochowski.