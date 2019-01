Tallmadge graduate Sara Johnson is a freshman on the John Carroll University women’s indoor track and field team.



She was part of the 800-meter relay team that finished second with a school-record time of 1 minute, 47.1 seconds at the Dave Lehman Invitational Saturday at Otterbein University’s Clements Recreation Center in Westerville.



Johnson also finished third in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 6.5 inches.