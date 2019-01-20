Hudson junior Paige McCormick recently made a verbal commitment to continue her academic and swimming careers at the University of Louisville in Kentucky, according to www.swimmingworldmagazine.com.



"Beyond excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Louisville," she said. "Thank you to my family, coaches and friends for supporting me throughout this whole process. I can’t wait to be apart of the Louisville family.



"The combination of team culture and academics creates a environment for me where I can see myself succeeding. In addition, all the support systems available for the athletes, including the amazing coaches, can allow me to reach my potential."



McCormick finished third in the 500-yard freestyle at the 2017 and 2018 Division I state meets. She also placed fourth in the 200 individual medley in 2018 after finishing seventh the previous year.



McCormick was part of the 200-medley relay team that was the 2018 state runner-up and 200 freestyle relay team that captured fifth.



During the offseason, McCormick is a member of the Hudson Explorers Aquatics Team. She owns six Winter Juniors’ standards, including three U.S. Open cuts. She placed 10th in the 400 IM, 22nd in the 200 backstroke at the 2018 Winter Junior Championships-East last month.



McCormick also won the 200 freestyle at the Ohio Winter Championships and finished sixth in the 200 IM and seventh in the 400 IM at Junior Nationals last summer. She won the 200 freestyle and placed third in the 100 breaststroke at the 2018 High School Winter Championship at the SPIRE Institute last month in Geneva.



McCormick is a five-time finalist at the National Club Swimming Association Juniors and she won a pair of events at Lake Erie Seniors last March.



McCormick as earned National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association and USA Swimming Scholastic All-American honors during her career thus far.