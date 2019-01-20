For the most part, it was competitive.



Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to stop the Western Reserve Academy girls basketball team’s losing streak.



The Pioneers suffered their 10th straight loss after falling to Culver (Ind.) Academy 41-32 Friday at the Culver Tournament.



Reserve (1-12) scored the first five points, but didn’t score again until the second quarter.



Trailing by eight at halftime, the Pioneers were outscored 16-5 in the third quarter. Reserve, which had some serious foul troubles in the pivotal third period, made things competitive in the final eight minutes, but its deficit was too much to overcome.



Megan Hovan scored nine of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter. She converted 10 of 12 shots from the foul line as WRA had chances for easy points since Culver picked up its 10th foul with about four minutes left.



Sadly for the Pioneers, Hovan’s teammates weren’t nearly as efficient from the charity stripe.



All told, Reserve made just 13 of the 23 free-throw attempts. Josie Spano added seven points for WRA.