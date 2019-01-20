Former Hudson head baseball coach Chuck Schilling was inducted into the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame at the State Clinic 2019, which took place last Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Columbus..



Schilling, a 1974 Stow graduate, earned letters in football, basketball and baseball and shared the Harold Sloop Award upon graduation for the Outstand Senior Athlete.



He went on to attend Marietta College and Kent State University as an education major before leaving college in 1978 to pursue a career in the steel fabricating and the finishing systems installation field.



Schilling was hired by Sharon Lowe and the Hudson City School District in October of 1981 as the courier and has been employed for the past 37 years with the district as a maintenance assistant, the supervisor of maintenance and grounds (24 years), supervisor of facility services (eight years) and currently as the district’s project/construction coordinator.



Schilling began his long coaching career for the Hudson City School District the following fall as a freshman football coach. He eventually became a varsity assistant coach from 1985 to 2004, completing his football coaching career working at the eighth grade level from 2005-2010.



Schilling joined OHSBCA Hall of Fame baseball coach George Sosebee’s staff in the spring of 1983 as the freshman coach for three years before stepping away in 1986 to focus on his new position with the district as the supervisor of maintenance.



In 1987, head baseball coach Jeff Brown encouraged Schilling to return to coaching baseball as his junior varsity coach and in 1988, he was asked to assume the head coaching position when Coach Brown decided to return to graduate school.



Using the strong foundation (and many of the program nuances) that Coach Sosebee had built and Coach Brown maintained, Schilling started his 25-year head-coaching career.



Schilling’s teams posted a 461-218 overall record, including 11 seasons of 20 wins or more, nine league championships, 16 sectional championships, three district championships and one regional championship.



Schilling was inducted into the Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2009, the Greater Akron Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Hudson City School District Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.



The Kiwanis Club of Hudson Chuck Schilling Baseball Scholarship Award was established in 2014. Schilling coached 18 Mizuno All-Stars and 68 players who continued their baseball careers at various collegiate levels.



Five of Schilling’s former players signed professional baseball contracts and played minor league baseball.



Members of Schilling’s staff included Chris Kelling (six years), Jeff Hildebrand (eight years), Greg Wallick (six years), Mark Cuva (six years), Brad Aurand (six years), Buddy Dice (12 years), Paul Dudley (14 years), Jeff Brown (19 years) and Jim Nold (24 years).



Administrative assistants included John Hornke, Gary Calabrese, David Spohn and Tom Long.



The voice of the Explorers was current announcer Greg Zaebst and the scorekeeper was Christine Radie during Schilling’s tenure.



In 1993, the head coaching position truly evolved into a family affair when Schilling’s wife Linda started the operation and the management of the concession stand and for the next 20 years with the help of her mother Ruth Bourgeois and the baseball parents, provided support for Hudson’s annual spring trip and to build the "The Ballpark in Hudson."



Schilling and Linda have been married for 38 years. They moved to Hudson in June of 1980 and have three children: Leah (2001 Hudson graduate), Katie (2004 Hudson graduate) and Sam (2008 Hudson graduate).