It may have been a forgone conclusion for quite some time now.



But it became official on Thursday.



The Aurora wrestling team is the Suburban League American Conference regular-season champion.



The Greenmen, who have won the American Conference championship three times since the Suburban League switched to a 15-team, two-conference format in 2015, finished 6-0 in the conference after rolling past host Copley 63-10.



Aurora seeks to capture the overall championship at the Suburban League Tournament, which is scheduled for Feb. 16.



The Indians were a bit short of wrestlers against the talented Greenmen. As a result, Aurora won seven matches by forfeit.



The Greenmen got pins from Andrew Garr, Evan Anderson and Colin McNamara. Rob Sagaris earned a victory by decision.