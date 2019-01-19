The Tallmadge wrestling team finished 11th with 77.5 points at the Bill Dies Memorial Tournament, which took place Friday and Saturday at Firestone High School in Akron.



Brecksville-Broadview Heights easily won the 36-team tournament with 301 points. Canfield (145.5) and Rootstown (128.5) placed second and third, respectively.



Richie Eyre was the runner-up at 170 pounds. He lost the championship match 8-3 to Streetsboro’s Hank Carey.



Jesse Kanatzar captured third at 182 pounds. He earned a 5-3 win over Norwayne’s Kaden Kidd in the consolation final.



Placing eighth for the Blue Devils were Josh Heatwall (120) and Ben Blankenship (220).