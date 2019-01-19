TALLMADGE — The first month of the season featured many sunny days for the Aurora boys basketball team.



However, much like the weather in Northeast Ohio since the calendar changed to 2019, the forecast hasn’t been quite as glorious for the Greenmen.



And second-year head coach T.J. Henderson is baffled.



"There was nothing you could really do or say," Henderson said. "I really am dumbfounded right now."



Forgive Henderson for being out of sorts.



Aurora, which was a pleasant surprise in the early stages of the season, has fallen on hard times during the last two weeks.



The Greenmen suffered their fifth straight loss after falling to host Tallmadge 84-65 Friday at James O. Maddox Court.



With the loss, Aurora dropped to 6-6 overall and 3-4 in the Suburban League American Conference.



The Blue Devils, who have had their share of difficult spells this winter as well, improved to 6-8 overall and 4-3 in the conference.



Tallmadge, which defeated the Greenmen 73-68 last month in Aurora, put on a ball-moving clinic in the second half to break it open.



The Blue Devils scored 48 points after halftime, including 27 points in the third quarter to take a 63-47 lead.



The Greenmen, on the other hand, weren’t nearly as efficient.



Settling for perimeter shots throughout the evening, Aurora missed 18 of its 22 3-points attempts.



While the outside shooting was nonexistent, the effort was not, according to Henderson.



"They fought hard; they played hard," he said. "We just have to get back to the drawing board and get back after it in practice. We want to try to keep them together and work on our communication."



Six-foot-4 junior guard Brandon Heigelmann, who torched the Greenmen for 30 points in the two teams’ last meeting, scored 23 of his game-high 25 points in the final 16 minutes.



Senior guard Nick Hussing added 23 points and senior guards Jake Gardella and Sam Seeker contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively, as Tallmadge put on a fast-break festival throughout the game.



The Greenmen’s offense was pretty much a three-headed attack.



Sophomore guard Gabriel Elsawy led Aurora with 21 points and junior guard/forward Ethan Hays scored 19 points. Sophomore forward Jack Fecko added 15 points.



"The kids are having a hard time being on the slide that we are in," Henderson said. "It’s tough for them. We’re trying to get them to fight through and push through and still believe in what we do. Losing is no fun."



The Greenmen, despite playing at a frenetic pace, finished with just nine turnovers compared to 13 for Tallmadge.



Nonetheless, the Aurora players probably could have done more to invite contact to their bodies.



The Greenmen were just 5 of 8 from the foul line.



"We push through the program that we want to win at all levels and keep fighting," Henderson said. "They’re getting after it; they’re trying; they’re practicing their butts off. We can’t be mad at them. The end result is not what we want."



The fiery Henderson certainly feels for his players, who are quite downtrodden by their recent struggles.



Henderson knows his team won’t have an easy time pulling off a 180-degree turn due to the strength of the conference. Nonetheless, he will do everything he can when it comes to bringing back some sunny days to West Pioneer Trail.



"We’re going to have some fun a little bit," Henderson said. "We want to get them enjoying it again."



