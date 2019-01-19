TALLMADGE — His players treated the ball as if it was about to detonate at any second.



That was just fine with Bill Johnson.



Seeing the ball disappear from his players’ fingertips was the kind of magic act the Tallmadge first-year head boys basketball coach enjoys more than anything.



Thanks to a ball-moving clinic, the host Blue Devils cruised to a convincing 84-65 victory over Aurora Friday at James O. Maddox Court.



Tallmadge, which had four players reach double figures in scoring, ended a three-game losing streak against Suburban League American Conference opponents.



With the win, the Blue Devils improved to 6-8 overall and 4-3 in the conference.



It also was Tallmadge’s second victory of the season against the Greenmen (6-6, 3-4), who have lost five in a row since the calendar switched to 2019.



The Blue Devils earned a hard-fought 73-68 win over Aurora when the two teams met on West Pioneer Trail last month.



Both triumphs against an American Conference rival were certainly satisfying for Johnson.



But the latest performance has him absolutely stoked about his unselfish team.



"We were dialed in to playing as a team," Johnson said. "It’s not like we haven’t done it. It’s just that sometimes our guys think, ‘I really can do this. I can go make this shot.’ They probably can, but is there a better shot?



"When we play like this, we’re hard to guard. It’s fun to watch."



On many occasions, three or more players touched the ball before Tallmadge got a wide-open shot from the perimeter or an easy attempt from point-blank range.



There were a number of times when the ball didn’t touch the floor during these high-speed fast-break festivals.



And when those baskets started pouring through the nets like raindrops, the defensively challenged Greenmen found themselves completely helpless.



"(Thursday), we spent an hour and 15 minutes in film talking about what are good one-on-one opportunities and what are bad one-on-one opportunities," Johnson said. "I thought we really shared the ball. We got great looks.



"A lot of shots we’re shooting are good shots. They’re good looks. But are they the best look we can get in each possession. I thought (Friday), we took the best look."



The extra passes proved to be contagious early in the game.



Tallmadge pushed the ball with authority in the first eight minutes to take a 21-16 lead.



However, the Blue Devils’ share-the-ball tactics really exploded in the third quarter.



Tallmadge revved up the ignition to warp speed, which led to an explosion of layups, thanks to both practical and flashy assists in transition.



As a result, the Blue Devils outscored Aurora 27-18 in the period to take a comfortable 63-47 advantage.



Tallmadge, which lost the ball just 13 times while driving a car with no brakes, didn’t look back the rest of the way.



"The biggest thing was our turnover numbers were way down (Friday)," Johnson said. "I would venture to say there were 80 to 90 possessions in that game for us, which is crazy. That’s why we were able to get the shots we wanted."



The Blue Devils had the upper hand in the first half (36-29) despite limited conversions from their go-to guy.



Six-foot-4 guard/forward Brandon Heigelmann, who scored 30 points against the Greenmen last month, missed five of his first six shots and had just two points in the first two quarters.



"Brandon got some good looks that didn’t go in," Johnson said. "He was frustrated. At halftime, I said to the guys, ‘Who believes Brandon is going to make his next shot?’ To a man, they all said yes."



Heigelmann’s teammates turned out to be prophets on this night.



That’s because Heigelmann, mainly by attacking the basket with brutish ferocity, scored 23 second-half points.



A few of those baskets featured monstrous one-handed dunks that drew quite a few boisterous cheers from Tallmadge’s well-wishers.



"One of the things we talked about with Brandon is, ‘Hey, just go attack the rim,’" Johnson said. "‘Don’t worry about destroying your body. Go attack the rim and make the ref call it.’ He got two dunks on it because he went and killed the rim."



Nick Hussing also was his usual reliable self on both ends.



The Tallmadge senior guard finished with 23 points, which included several uncontested layups, thanks to his willingness to run full speed practically nonstop.



"Nick had a great first half," Johnson said. "He kind of carried us in that first half, scoring-wise, along with Jake (Gardella) and Sammy (Seeker) doing what he does in terms of playing under control in that style where they (the Greenmen) want to make it frantic."



Gardella, a senior guard, knocked down a pair of 3-pointers from the corner early to get his team going. He finished with 12 points.



Seeker, the team’s senior point guard, scored 10 points and was the main reason why the Blue Devils’ high-octane passing exhibition was so magnificent.



When Seeker, the team’s four-year starting quarterback, had the ball in his hands, he had an uncanny ability to thread the needle when it came to finding open teammates for uncontested chippies.



Johnson also was encouraged by the efforts of his junior post player, Daniel Kurko, who scored seven points and gave his team the proper spacing it needed by luring opponents toward his 6-5 frame.



"I thought Danny Kurko was fantastic in the first half," Johnson said. "He was so active on both ends of the floor. When he’s active and he takes some space in the middle, they have to guard him, which allows our dribble-drive action to work."



Like Tallmadge, the Greenmen also prefer a chaotic pace. But Aurora wasn’t nearly as efficient.



The Greenmen settled for many perimeter shots, which found a lot of iron. Aurora was just 4 of 22 from the 3-point arc.



"We took really good shots; we extended the lead and most importantly, we defended our tails off," Johnson said. "I thought it was one of our better defensive efforts because they shoot the heck out of the ball."



Sophomore guard Gabriel Elsawy knocked down all four of those 3-point attempts on his way to a team-high 21 points for the Greenmen.



Junior guard/forward Ethan Hays added 19 points and sophomore forward Jack Fecko contributed 15 points.



Unfortunately, Aurora, which was outrebounded 32-18, had just four other players score a total of 10 points.



"The best part about it, and it’s something we’ve struggled with at times this year, is we rebounded the ball," Johnson said. "Because we rebounded it, we were able to get out and run."



