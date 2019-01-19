Since the Suburban League switched to a 15-team, two-conference format in 2015, two teams have established quite a fierce rivalry in the swimming pool.



That rivalry got even more intense Friday as the Hudson and Brecksville-Broadview Heights swimming and diving squads fought tooth and nail against each other.



In the end, the two National Conference rivals gave the fans who attended Ada Cooper Natatorium a show to remember.



And that show won’t be forgotten by Explorers head coach Matt Davis any time soon.



Host Hudson rallied from a 20-point deficit to stun the Bees 94-92. The Explorers also cruised to a 131-52 victory over North Royalton to improve to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the National Conference.



"I have never seen a team come back from 20 points in a high -school dual meet in my 15-plus years of coaching." Davis said. "Once we got down, we never lost our fight and knew it would take something special to win. But this group of boys kept battling and never gave up."



Hudson made its improbable comeback in the last five events.



Despite not getting the top spot in the 400-meter freestyle, the Explorers took the next three spots to gain some crucial points.



Sophomores Tate Trattner, Dylan Albrecht and Seth Baylor placed second, third and fourth, respectively, with times of 4 minutes, 29.84 seconds, 4:40.08 and 4:44.15.



Hudson continued its momentum when the 200 freestyle relay team of junior Caleb Tuckerman, seniors Caleb Cosentino and Jay Johnson and Baylor touched the wall first in 1:38.59.



Once again, the Bees made things difficult for the Explorers by winning the 100 backstroke.



However, Hudson’s superior depth cancelled out Brecksville’s victory.



Johnson (1:00.09), junior Mason Meyer (1:06.08) and senior Matt Matolka (1:07.33) grabbed the next three spots.



With two events remaining, the Bees still had a 14-point lead.



Not for long.



Although the Bears captured first, the Explorers took the next two spots in the 100 breaststroke.



Tuckerman was the runner-up in 1:13.78 and sophomore Benjamin Martinez captured the bronze in 1:14.01.



"The pivotal event was the 100 breast," Davis said. "The most impressive swim of the night was Ben Martinez. He edge out two Brecksville swimmers."



As a result of Tuckerman and Martinez’s clutch performances, the Explorers still trailed by eight points going into the final event of the night: the 400 freestyle relay.



Hudson delivered.



The team of Baylor, Cosentino, Trattner and Tuckerman touched the wall first in 3:46.24. The Explorers also got a third place in that event, thanks to Matolka, Meyer, junior Alek Vizmeg and Johnson (3:47.72).



That time was nearly nine seconds better than the Bees’ top relay and Hudson’s stunning comeback was officially completed.



"I am the type of coach who always likes to have my best going into the last event to give our team a chance in close meets," Davis said. "It really paid off and the boys stepped up. Our strength in numbers and depth really won it for us. "



Prior to the theatrics late in the meet, the Explorers gave themselves a chance with some quality work in the earlier races.



Johnson won the 50 freestyle in 24.14 seconds and Tuckerman triumphed in the 100 freestyle in 54.76 seconds.



Hudson’s other win came from Baylor, who reached the wall in 2:03.67.



The Explorers also got runner-up finishes from junior diver Hunter Trautmann (182.1 points) and Trattner in the 400 freestyle (4:29.84).