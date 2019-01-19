For some of them, it is their last hurrah.



Others will look to make steady progress this winter with hopes of mastering their craft before they ride off into the sunset.



Either way, the members of the Tallmadge boys basketball team aren’t just playing for this season.



They aren’t necessarily playing for next season or perhaps, the two following seasons, either.



When it comes to basketball on North Munroe Road, the current roster has been vital to the promising possibilities that could make a significant impact for generations to come.



"It was fun to see our first- and second-graders watch how we’re going to try to play for next year and the years and years after that," said Tallmadge first-year head coach Bill Johnson after his team rolled past Aurora 84-65 Friday at James O. Maddox Court.



"For them to watch, it makes them say, ‘I want to go play on Friday nights.’"



The style of play isn’t the only thing Johnson wants the youth players to notice when they attend varsity games.



He also has urged his varsity players and his assistant coaches to appreciate each other’s company.



It often takes a full team to produce a high number of victories. It also can take a full team to overcome the many nagging challenges that take place away from the gymnasium.



"Our whole program is based on family," Johnson said. "We’ve dealt with some little, internal things and the kids are going through stuff.



"We just come together. It says so much about the kids. It shows how much they care about each other, me and our coaches and how much we care about them. It just keeps bringing us together more and more."



It’s certainly not uncommon to see wide-eyed 6- and 7-year-olds admire the varsity players they hope to emulate when their time arrives.



However, the varsity athletes aren’t just setting an example for those who haven’t reached puberty.



Their success and, more importantly, their graceful way of handling themselves on and off the court will surely influence anyone who wears a basketball uniform at Tallmadge High School.



"Those guys in that locker room really play for each other," Johnson said. "They play for all 34 guys in our program."



Thus far, Johnson, who spent four years as the Blue Devils head girls basketball coach, is thrilled to see his players embrace their celebrity status when it comes to the younger Blue Devils.



They made sure their feelings were mutual to their biggest fans before they retreated to the locker room Friday.



"Those guys showed them that by staying after the game and high-fiving them," Johnson said. "That’s just what these guys are about. It’s a testament to what kind of kids they are."



