The Western Reserve Academy boys basketball team suffered a convincing 57-33 defeat to Marian Catholic Friday at the Culver Tournament in in Culver, Indiana.



Marian Catholic (18-2) is ranked fourth in the 4A state rankings in Illinois.



Dorde Otasevic led the Pioneers (6-8) with 11 points and Ben Daugherty and Mikey Mylott added 10 points and seven points, respectively.