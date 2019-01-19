The Hudson ice hockey team improved to 11-10-2 after earning a 3-2 victory over Olentangy Orange on the second day of the 2019 Pioneer Classic Tournament Saturday in Columbus.



The Explorers trailed 2-0 for the first 20-plus minutes of game action.



However, Hudson stormed back and got the game-winner from Matt Hannon with a little more than nine minutes left in the game.



Wyatt Prado and Cam Slifko also found the nets for the Explorers. Blake Lori had an assist.



Hudson lost its first tournament game Friday to Mentor Lake Catholic 5-3.



The Cougars put it away with two unanswered goals in the final five-plus minutes.



Slifko, Alec Dickens and Luke Karnofel scored for the Explorers. Lori contributed two assists and Brady Ludewig added one assist.