Another day at the pool, another record for the Hudson girls swimming and diving team.



There were three new marks, as a matter of fact.



The host Explorers improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Suburban League National Conference after scoring a pair of wins Friday at Ada Cooper Miller Natatorium.



Hudson posted a 116-69 victory over Brecksville-Broadview Heights and a lopsided 147-36 win over North Royalton.



Sophomore Mackenzie DeWitt broke a pair of pool records.



She won the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 26.8 seconds. The previous record was 26.81 seconds by Caitlin Weigel in 2015.



DeWitt also set a record in the 100 backstroke with a winning time of 1:06.32, which broke junior teammate Page McCormick’s record.



Not to be outdone, McCormick broke her own 400 freestyle record with a clocking of 4:25.1. She won that race by more than 18 seconds.



McCormick added a first-place time of 2:21.43 in the 200 individual medley. She was nearly 11 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.



Senior Maddie Hannan won a pair of events for the Explorers.



She triumphed in the 100 freestyle (59.03 seconds) and 200 freestyle races (2:07.75).



Hudson’s other individual victories came from junior Giovanna Cappabianca in the 100 butterfly (1:04.89) and freshman diver Isabella DiTullio (186.38 points).



The Explorers also triumphed in two relays.



The 200 medley relay of freshman Lucy Reber, McCormick, Cappabianca and DeWitt took first in 2:01.9.



DeWitt, Hannan, junior Gabrielle Loring and McCormick led the 400 freestyle relay to a first-place time of 4:04.24.



"Overall, it was a solid performance for the girls and they are really looking forward to the postseason tournament run that will begin in February," Hudson head coach Matt Davis said.



The following Explorers placed in the top three in their individual events.



200 IM: Reber, second, 2:32.23



Diving: Megan Sullivan, second, 132.6; and Emma Beegle, third, 131.18



100 freestyle: Eliana Szabo, second, 1:01.92



400 freestyle: Caroline Von Ville, third, 4:55.42



100 backstroke: Reber, second, 1:06.69



100 breaststroke: Cappabianca, second, 1:16.89