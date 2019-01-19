The Hudson girls bowling team had one of its best performances in recent memory Friday.



The Explorers improved to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the Suburban League after earning a convincing 2,022-1,648 victory over host Brecksville-Broadview Heights at Spins Bowl Independence.



Hudson’s score was its highest of the season and highest total in a number of years, according to head coach John Brockway.



Olivia Norton rolled a high-game of 211, which was a career best, to lead the Explorers. She also rolled a 161.



Also competing for Hudson were Natalie Gilles (166 and 158), Alyssa Germano (195 and 135), Katie Titmas (140 and 146) and Dani Maurer (105 and 167).



The Bees defeated the boys team (1-8, 1-6) 2,274-2,157.



Jay Boyden rolled the high game of 247 and the high series (471) for the Explorers. His 247 game was a career best as was his series.



Rounding out the top four for Hudson were Jacob Kenerson (168 and 177), Logan Loeffler (171 and 170) and Trey Grega (188 and 128).



The Explorers cruised to a 1,610-1,054 win in the boys’ junior varsity match. Dann Morris led Hudson with games of 169 and 136, respectively.



The Explorers also earned a commanding 1,318-823 victory in the girls’ JV match. Sarah Girard paced Hudson with scores of 103 and 133.