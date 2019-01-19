The Western Reserve Academy boys swimming and diving team got off to a blazing start.



Unfortunately, a variety of illnesses has hindered the Pioneers of late.



As a result, Reserve has lost three of its last four meets.



Host WRA dropped to 7-3 this winter after losing to Akron Archbishop Hoban 118-57 Friday. The girls fell to 2-7 after losing their sixth straight meet by a 131-54 score.



The Pioneers were missing some swimmers on both teams due to sickness.



The boys team was led Ethan Audia and Will Downing, who earned two victories and a second-place finish.



Audia won the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 2.25 seconds and took second in the 50 freestyle (24.83 seconds).



Downing placed first in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.22) and captured second in the 100 freestyle (53.07 seconds).



Audia and Downing joined Josh Rogers and Brandt Aker on the winning 200 medley relay (1:55.09).



Aker also touched the wall first in the 100 backstroke (1:06.14). He added a third in the 200 individual medley (2:39.03).



Reserve’s other win came from diver Jack Sovich, who accumulated 210.3 points.



Maggie Corl claimed one of the girls’ team’s two victories.



She placed first in the 50 freestyle in 28.17 seconds and took second in the 100 freestyle (1:01.13).



Chelsea Dodson also captured first in the 100 butterfly (1:12.3). She added a third in the diving competition (116.7).



The Pioneers’ other runner-up finish came from Annie Cui in the 100 backstroke (1:12.4). Capturing third for Reserve were Abigail Richardson in the 200 freestyle (2:27.1) and the 500 freestyle (6:45.98); Kim Winson in the 200 IM (2:55.26); and Ellie McGregor in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.87).