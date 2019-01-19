As the snow came down Saturday, Aurora wrestling handled its business at the 2019 Top Gun Tournament in Alliance.



Aurora won the team title with 194.5 points, finishing 33.5 points ahead of runner-up Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.



Meanwhile, Nordonia coach Jason Walters felt his team’s effort was "below our best" at Alliance, but the Knights still managed a top 10 finish at the Top Gun. The Knights took eighth out of 43 teams with 102.5 points.



Aurora coach Johnny Papesh noted he wasn’t satisfied, but said his team’s effort made him happy, as every Greenman won at least two matches.



"I smiled a few times this weekend," Papesh said. "We’ve got to get healthy. This is the hardest working team I’ve ever had. The senior leadership is great."



"There’s wins and there’s lessons," Walters said. "I think our guys learned a lot this week. Hopefully, we can continue to improve."



While Papesh lauded his seniors, it was one of the Greenmen’s freshman phenoms who won Aurora’s lone individual title. After scoring a 16-5 major decision over Claymont’s Connor Harlan in the semifinal, Aurora 152-pounder Dylan Fishback put on a show in the final.



After getting the initial takedown on Tuslaw’s Brennan Shirley, Fishback hit four tilts on his way to a 15-0 technical fall and the 152-pound title.



"I didn’t really know who he was," Fishback said of Shirley. "I just had to do the best wrestling that I could. It feels pretty good [to win], especially as a middleweight."



Both Fishback and Papesh noted having All-Ohioans Andy Garr and Will McGhee as drill partners was a major asset for Fishback.



"The awesome thing is, every day at practice, Dylan gets to wrestle two of the best kids in the state," Papesh said.



Aurora 132-pounder Jack Gorman reached the final in his first major tournament since returning from injury.



"I smiled because Jack Gorman got to the final after only coming back eight days ago," Papesh said.



Gorman scored a 4-2 win in his semifinal with Olentangy’s Nick Varanelli. In the the title match, however, Gorman’s offense was shut down, as he lost a 4-0 decision to Nordonia’s Jaivon Jones. Jones got the lone takedown in the match by spinning behind Gorman in the third period.



Jones remained undefeated on the season, as he also defeated Girard’s Alex DelGarbino 12-5 in the semifinals.



"I just knew I had to wrestle my best against," Jones said of his final match. "[Gorman’s] first [attack], I was a bit surprised by, but I was able to defend it."



"Jaivon came to us with a hell of a lot of talent," Walters said. "He’s been well coached before [at Shaker Heights.]"



The Greenmen also had Garr finish third at 145 pounds, as he defeated Ashtabula St. John’s Nick Bugard 5-2 in the third-place match. Papesh said Garr did well in his semifinal, as he lost 4-3 to nationally ranked Jordan Crace of Bellefontaine.



Aurora got a third-place finish from 195-pounder Colin McNamara, while McGhee settled for fourth at 160 after suffering a shoulder injury in his third-place match.



That match came against Nordonia’s Sal Perrine. Perrine rebounded to take third after losing to Carrollton All-Ohioan Ben Pasiuk 6-2 in the semifinal.



"In that semifinal, we leaned exactly what we needed to do," Walters said.



Papesh was not pleased after 182-pounder Ethan Anderson suffered a groin injury in his semifinal and had to default down to sixth place.



The Greenmen also got seventh-place finishes from 138-pounder Kyle Petersen and 170-pounder Evan Anderson.



Nordonia’s Mitch Collica also had a chance to take third place, but he lost a tight 3-2 match to Newcomerstown’s Logan Hursey.



At 113 pounds, Nick Hamad finished in seventh place, as he scored a 17-7 major decision over Tuslaw’s Adam Ryder in the seventh-place match.

