The Aurora swimming and diving teams lost to host Copley Wednesday.



The boys team dropped to 3-6 overall and finished 2-4 in the Suburban League American Conference after losing an 88-82 decision.



The girls fell to 6-3 overall and finished 4-2 in the conference after suffering a 100-70 defeat.



The Greenmen boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Connor Zamary, Jon Hybil, Nathan Meyer and Kyle Ruehr won with a time of 1 minute, 41.02 seconds.



Zamary also triumphed in the 50 freestyle with a clocking of 24.47 seconds and the 100 butterfly (1:02.22). John Bender added a win in the 200 freestyle in 2:11.3.



The Aurora girls’ team’s lone wins came from Olivia Pisano, who touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly (1:02.56) and the 500 freestyle (5:40.99).



The following Greenmen placed in the top three.



Boys



200 freestyle: Thomas Logalbo, second, 2:13.76



200 individual medley: Jacob Good, second, 2:23.04



100 freestyle: Hybil, second, 55.51



500 freestyle: Bender, third, 6:01.45



100 backstroke: Good, third, 1:04.01



100 breaststroke: Hybil, second, 1:12.76



Girls



200 freestyle: Molly Russell, second, 2:13.72



200 IM: Maeve Russell, second, 2:32.22



50 freestyle: Elizabeth Barto, third, 28.17



100 freestyle: Maeve Russell, second, 1:01.59



100 backstroke: Madeline Schmitt, third, 1:13.22



100 breaststroke: Sydney Manderbach, second, 1:21.3