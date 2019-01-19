The Hudson boys basketball team’s losing streak has reached four games.



The host Explorers dropped to 7-5 overall and 3-5 in the Suburban League National Conference after falling to Brecksville-Broadview Heights 42-34 Friday at Ray "Buck" Hyser Gymnasium.



Kenny Ganley led the Bees with 18 points. Aaron Martin paced Hudson with nine points. The Explorers made just two of their 21 shots from 3-point range.



Brecksville wasn’t much better. The Bees misfired on 15 of their 19 attempts from beyond the arc.