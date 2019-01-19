The Aurora ice hockey team got back to its winning ways, beating Twinsburg 2-0 in a non-league match Friday at Dan Kostel Recreation Center in Garfield Heights.



With the win, the Greenmen improved to 13-8 overall. It was Aurora’s third consecutive win over its Route 82 rival.



Sophomore Cameron Mullin scored both goals for the Greenmen. Junior Jack McElwee and freshmen Mike Mancine and Nathan Funk each had one assist.



Sophomore goaltender Nolan Sullivan made 12 saves for Aurora for his second shutout and third win of the season.



Goalie Hannah Zochowski played a stellar match for the Tigers (8-12), making 52 saves.