Seven in a row and counting for the Aurora girls basketball team.



The host Greenmen cruised to a 60-22 victory over Kent Roosevelt Saturday.



With the win, Aurora improved to 14-1 overall and 8-0 in the Suburban League American Conference.



The Greenmen jumped out to a 21-2 first-quarter lead and didn’t look back. A total of 11 players scored at least two points for Aurora.



Senior guard Shayla Sellers led the way with 10 points and freshman guards Mika Dalton and Ava Ryncarz added nine and eight points, respectively, for the Greenmen.