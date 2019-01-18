A superstar All-Ohio point guard can certainly do wonders for a team.



It certainly doesn’t hurt having the school’s first future Division I college player on the roster either.



However, the Aurora girls basketball team is much more than the dynamic sister duo of Shyanne and Shayla Sellers.



While those two get much of the headlines and the well-deserved attention, other talented players have contributed to the Greenmen’s 13-1 start.



And, one of those players has plans to compete on the collegiate level as well.



Despite some injuries, senior guard Haley Ross, who recently made a verbal commitment to play basketball at Marietta College, has been a mainstay in Aurora’s starting lineup for the last three years.



It took Ross some time to get back into the flow, but she appears to be finding her jack-of-all-trades’ game as the season approaches the second half of Suburban League American Conference play.



"Haley had a concussion coming into the season," 11th-year Greenmen head coach Erika Greenberg said. "She missed a good month of playing and then she sprained her ankle.



"She had a rough start. It’s just taking her some time to get back in rhythm of coming back in shape. I think she’s coming along."



Shyanne, a 6-foot-1 sophomore point guard, is unquestionably the team’s go-to scorer. She was an All-Ohioan last season and has filled it up quite often this winter.



Older sister Shayla, a 6-foot senior guard who plans on playing at Division I Purdue Fort Wayne in Indiana later this year, also has the ability to score, thanks to her length and athleticism.



But Ross is certainly a formidable weapon on the offensive end as well.



And the senior, who is known as the team’s "glue," is starting to utilize her many gifts with full force as she reverts back to the all-conference player she was as a junior.



"She’s looking for her offense more," Greenberg said. "She’s looking to attack more. And, of course, she’s solid defensively. It’s nice to see her get back to the attack mode offensively."



Another key player in Aurora’s lineup certainly sticks out like a sore thumb. That’s because she will most likely be the shortest player on the floor.



Mika Dalton, a 5-2 freshman guard, has played much larger than her miniscule stature due to her sweet stroke from 3-point range and her off-the-charts’ basketball IQ.



"Mika can shoot it and she takes good care of the ball and she’s smart," Greenberg said. "Defensively, she’s good on the ball. For as little as she is, she can attack the rim really well. She uses her body and she finds angles."



Two other freshmen also are making an impact for the reigning two-time American Conference champions.



They are guards Madison Burick, who has given opponents’ fits with her ability to smother them defensively, and Ava Ryncarz, who may give Dalton a serious run for her money if the two were to play a game of "Horse."



"Maddie is really good defensively," Greenberg said. "Her offense is coming along. Ava can really stroke it if she gets the feel of it."



The Greenmen, who saw their record-breaking 2017-18 season end rather rudely in sectional play, have hopes of playing much deeper into the postseason tournament this winter.



Those hopes will be carried by two young ladies with the same last name. However, Aurora’s "sister act" also features plenty of capable young ladies in its convent.



