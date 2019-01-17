It was a packed house, being Youth and Middle School Day, in the Woodridge gymnasium Jan. 12 for the Bulldogs’ girls basketball game against Portage Trail Conference Metro Division rival Springfield.



Woodridge came through with its second win of the season 42-38 over the Spartans. The Bulldogs led 11-8 after one quarter. The game was tied 21-21 at halftime. The home team was up 32-29 after three quarters.



"That was a very exciting day. It was really exciting to see the girls go out there in front of a great crowd and get a win," said Woodridge head coach Chris Nauer. "It was back and forth. It was definitely a game of runs.



"Our girls did an excellent job coming down the stretch to really execute what we needed to do on offense and defense and knock down some clutch free throws."



On Wednesday, Woodridge lost 64-40 at Metro Division rival Ravenna.



In the win over Springfield, junior guard Emma Francis led the way for Woodridge with 11 points, nine rebounds, two assists and five steals.



Sophomore guard Layla Foster scored five points and had three rebounds and a steal, while freshman guard Izzy Best had four points, four rebounds, an assist and two steals.



"Our guard play, Emma, Layla and Izzy, they were active all day on defense," Nauer said. "They were right on those girls from Springfield. They had great defensive pressure."



Sophomore forward Olivia Woods scored eight points and had nine rebounds and five steals. Junior forward/center Libby Howard contributed seven points, seven rebounds, an assist and two steals.



"Olivia is a great rebounder and gets a lot of put-backs. She had a great game," said Nauer. "She and Libby were workhorses down low. Springfield didn’t have anything to counter that."



Junior guard Madison Randall had two points and five rebounds.



In the loss to Ravenna, Woodridge was down 10-6 after the first quarter, 32-20 at the half and 49-30 after the third quarter.



"The first half was probably one of our best halves of the season all-around," the coach said. "Offensively, we were getting really good looks and we kept the floor spread. It was a great effort. We shot really well from the field.



"Our girls are understanding that we can play with each team in our conference on any night."



Francis scored 13 points and had two rebounds, an assist and three steals.



"Emma continues to work hard each day," said Nauer. "She’s a competitor. She wants to win each night, and she steps up for us."



Foster scored nine points and had three rebounds and a steal.



"Layla continues to get better each day handling the basketball," Nauer said. "She’s understanding more of the point-guard role, how she can distribute the basketball and how she can score. We’re really excited to see her continue to get better each day."



Howard scored six points and had five rebounds, an assist and two steals. Best had six points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal.



Randall scored three points and had a rebound and two steals, and Kearns contributed two points, four boards and an assist.



Woodridge is scheduled to take a 2-11 overall record and a 1-7 Metro Division mark into a home game against division rival Streetsboro Wednesday at 7 p.m.



The Bulldogs are set to host division foe Cloverleaf Jan. 26 at 2:30 p.m.