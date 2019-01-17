The Western Reserve Academy boys and girls swimming and diving teams lost to host Twinsburg Wednesday.



The boys team dropped to 7-2 after losing 134-49 and the girls fell to 2-6 after suffering a 118-65 defeat.



The Pioneers had some athletes missing due to illness.



Jack Sovich earned the boys team’s lone win. He placed first in the diving competition with 232.6 points.



Will Downing took second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.53 seconds and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.77).



Capturing third place were Michael McKeithen in the 200 individual medley (2:17.95) and Josh Rogers in the 500 freestyle (6:00.05).



Chelsea Dodson picked up two victories for the girls team.



She captured first in the diving competition (152.95) and the 100 butterfly (1:12.64).



Abigail Richardson placed second in the 200 freestyle (2:29.78). Also taking second were Ellie McGregor in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.82) and Annie Cui in the 100 backstroke (1:12.06).



Maggie Corl finished third in the 50 freestyle (27.9) and 100 freestyle races (1:01.84) and Kim Winson took third in the 200 IM (2:57.5).