The Western Reserve Academy ice hockey team earned its second straight win Wednesday.



The Pioneers cruised to a 4-1 victory over host Pepper Pike Orange at The Pond in Chagrin Falls.



Ian Richardson scored twice and Lucas Martinez and Tommy Wagner each scored once for the Pioneers. Wagner has scored 34 of Reserve’s 67 goals this season.



Goaltender Nate Hopkins stopped 26 shots for WRA, which improved to 7-12 overall and 4-5 in the Greater Cleveland High School Hockey League White North Division.