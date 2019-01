The host Western Reserve Academy girls basketball team dropped to 1-11 on the season after falling to Walsh Jesuit 62-28 Wednesday at the Murdough Athletic Center gymnasium.



The Warriors outscored the Pioneers 25-0 in the second quarter to take a 43-6 lead. Walsh (7-7) didn’t look back.



Megan Hovan led Reserve, which has lost nine in a row, with 15 points.