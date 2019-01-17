Jennie Perdue will not return as head volleyball coach at Tallmadge High School.



Tallmadge athletic director Don Seeker said Perdue informed him that she resigned from her position last month.



Perdue guided the Blue Devils to a 19-6 record in 2018. Tallmadge finished in second place in the Suburban League American Conference with a 10-2 record.



Revere, which defeated the Blue Devils in the Tallmadge Division II district final, won the American Conference title with a 12-0 record.



Perdue also guided the Blue Devils to a 17-6 record in 2017, which was her first year as the team’s head coach.



Tallmadge finished 8-4 in conference play and lost to Wooster Triway in the 2017 Tallmadge district title match.



Seeker said the head volleyball coaching position has been posted.