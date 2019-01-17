The Tallmadge boys bowling team made a statement against a Suburban League heavyweight Thursday.



The Blue Devils improved to 6-1 after earning a narrow 2,457-2,454 victory over previously unbeaten Wadsworth (7-1) at Stonehedge Entertainment in Akron.



The girls team improved to 5-1 after scoring a lopsided 2,245-1,763 win over the Grizzlies, who dropped to 4-2.



Parker Braccio had the high series of 434 and the high game (242) to lead the boys team. He also rolled a 192.



Robert Wilson rolled two 215 games and Patrick Stachowiak (181 and 160), Cooper Randolph (170 and 170) and Josh Parry (184 and 137) rounded out the team scores.



Isabelle Hall led the girls team with a 482 series. She rolled a high game of 259 and added a 223.



Kirsten Moore rolled games of 234 and 191, respectively. Aileena Sargeant (106 and 181), Florence Drayer (134 and 146) and Morgan Cool (103 and 170) also competed for Tallmadge.