Hudson athletes Julia Petty and Aaron Martin are this Week’s Yours Truly Athletes of the Week.



Petty, a junior on the gymnastics team, recently helped the Explorers win the 19-team Kilbourne Invitational in Worthington.



She finished second on the uneven parallel bars with a score of 9.2 and seventh on vault with a score of 8.8. She also placed ninth on the balance beam with a score of 8.55.



Martin, a senior guard on the basketball team, has helped Hudson to seven wins in its first 11 games.



He had 19 points and four rebounds against Twinsburg and 16 points, three rebounds and three steals against Stow-Munroe Falls. After the team’s first 11 contests, Martin is averaging 14 points per game.