The Hudson girls basketball team earned its second straight win Wednesday.



The host Explorers improved to 5-8 after posting a 56-46 victory over Barberton in a Suburban League crossover showdown at Ray "Buck" Hyser Gymnasium.



Hudson outscored the Magics 17-9 in the second quarter to take a 30-19 lead. The Explorers had a 44-30 advantage after three quarters.



Emma Messina led Hudson with a game-high and season-high 22 points. She knocked down four 3-pointers.



Delaney DiGeronimo added 14 points and Delaney DiGeronimo contributed 10 points for the Explorers. Hudson converted 11 3-pointers against Barberton. That total was the second highest total in school history.



"They played really hard," Explorers head coach Dennis Lawler said. "Our defensive intensity has been really good. We need to keep getting better at the little things, but they are understanding how hard we have to play to see some fruits of that work.



"It was a physical game and I really think we hung in there. We didn’t let it take us out of what we were trying to do. We really knew that we had to do to hang with them physically from the films we saw of them."