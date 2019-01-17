The Hudson girls bowling team suffered a narrow 1,759-1,713 defeat to host Wadsworth Wednesday at Kolony Bowl.



With the loss, the Explorers dropped to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the Suburban League. Trailing by 34 pins heading into the Baker games, Hudson got closer to within striking distance by winning the first game 145-127.



However, the Grizzlies earned a 150-104 win in the second game and although the Explorers won the third Baker game 130-114, it wasn’t enough.



"We just missed too many spares and gave away too many pins," Hudson head coach John Brockway said.



Dani Maurer had the high series (305) of the match to lead the Explorers. She also rolled the high game of 171 and added a 134 game.



Hudson’s next two highest series were bowled by Ariana Ellis (134 and 148) and Natalie Gilles (123 and 148). Olivia Norton added a 161.



Wadsworth soundly defeated the boys team 2,609-1,971.



"Wadsworth’s boys are really good and they definitely have a home-field advantage at their bowling center," Brockway said.



Jay Boyden led the Explorers with a 395 series (204 and 191). Logan Loeffler rolled games of 136 and 196 and Trey Grega bowled scores of 179 and 128.



Hudson’s junior varsity boys lost 1,036-913. The Explorers also dropped a 985-844 decision in the girls JV match.