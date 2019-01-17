When Cuyahoga Falls swimming and diving head coach Richard Vaughn inserted junior Bryce Matolyak in the 200-yard freestyle Jan. 11 during the Black Tigers’ 111-72 home loss to Suburban League National Conference rival Nordonia, he thought she would finish in third place.



"Bryce has been dealing with a shoulder injury," Vaughn said, "so I told her before the race, ‘Take it easy. I don’t need you to be hurting. Save it for the 100 breaststroke.’"



Matolyak wound up winning the 200 freestyle in a time of 2 minutes, 26.80 seconds, which was a personal best by about five seconds.



"Taking it easy just isn’t how Bryce is. She’s a competitor," Vaughn said. "She’s always going to give it her all in any event she swims in. Two girls from Nordonia really pushed her."



For good measure, Matolyak also won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:23.02.



Overall, Vaughn was pleased with his team’s performance.



"The girls were great," he said. "We had more event winners than we’ve had all season. We just came up short with our second and third swimmers in those events. Nordonia had really strong second- and third-place finishes."



Also winning two individual events were senior Anna Johnston and junior Chloe Gambol.



Johnston won the 50 freestyle with a time of 28.47 and the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:03.48.



Gambol won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:40.40 and the 100 butterfly with a clocking of 1:15.53.



"Anna has been that cornerstone who we’ve been able to rely on all season," said the coach. "When she shows up for a meet, she’s ready to go. There’s no nonsense, there’s no messing around. She swims well and competes well.



"This was the first time Chloe has swam the 200 IM. Normally, that is Bryce’s event, but Chloe did very well. She’s a great all-around swimmer. She’s also doing very well in the 100 butterfly."



Senior Emily Ulbricht won the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:41.16.



"When I put Emily in the 500 freestyle, we kind of knew what Nordonia’s 500 freestyle times were going to be from the Suburban League meet," Vaughn said. "Emily kind of got excited because, when you’re leading in the 500 freestyle with a lap to go, they ring a bell over your lane.



"She’d talked all week about how she just wanted to have the bell rung. She’d never had that happen before. When she heard that bell going off, the whole crowd kind of got emotional because we knew that was something she’d been trying to accomplish for the last four years."



Sophomore Lucy Ulbricht, Emily’s sister, finished second in the one-meter diving with a score of 156.53.



Junior Katie Howard finished third (1:24.96) in the 100 backstroke.



Meanwhile, the Cuyahoga Falls boys team fell 84-77 to Nordonia.



"We tried some different things to see where we could get more points," said Vaughn, also the boys head coach. "We were weak with our divers. They didn’t perform as well as they have in the past, so we lost a lot of points there."



In his first high school meet, freshman Stanley Shuck won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:13.93 and finished second (2:19.55) in the 200 IM. Junior Jacob Carleton was runner-up (1:24.03) in the 100 breaststroke.



"To go in there and do what Stanley did was pretty impressive," Vaughn said. "He never got nervous or anxious. He stayed very calm. It was pretty amazing to see somebody who was in their first high school meet stay that calm under pressure."



Junior Zach Langbein won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:08.60. His classmate Jackson Gallagher finished second (1:12.16).



Langbein finished second (1:03.86) in the 100 freestyle. Sophomore Caleb Stanley took third (1:12.19).



"Zach is normally our butterflier, so we knew he’d do well in that," Vaughn said. "We put him in the 100 freestyle, normally Jackson’s event, because we thought we could score some extra points."



Shuck, Langbein, Gallagher and junior Jared Weckerly combined to win the 200 medley relay, clocking in at 2:00.52.



"With the addition of Stanley, we knew we were going to drop significant time in that event," the coach said. "It was really impressive to see them their first time out get almost under two minutes."



Gallagher finished second (2:22.48) and Weckerly third (2:22.88) in the 200 freestyle.



Carleton finished second (28.78) in the 50 freestyle. Junior Vann Strausser was third (28.80).



Placing second were Weckerly in the 100 backstroke (1:11.22) and junior Kyle Deremer in the 500 freestyle (8:06.09).



Both the boys and girls teams are scheduled to take 0-6 dual-meet records into a meet at National Conference rival Stow-Munroe Falls Friday at 4 p.m.



Cuyahoga Falls is set to host conference foe North Royalton Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. on Senior Night.