Seniors Nick Sabetta and Alex Krukemeyer and junior Andrew Nelson turned in first-place finishes despite the host Tallmadge boys swimming and diving team’s 114-55 defeat Wednesday to Suburban League American Conference rival Highland at University Park YMCA in Akron.



Krukemeyer had a personal-best time of 2 minutes, 18.9 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley, while Sabetta clocked in at 59.2 in the 100 butterfly. Nelson had a personal-best time of 1:13.2 in the 100 breaststroke.



"That was a really good time for Alex," said Blue Devils head coach Henry Strawn, whose team dropped to 1-4 in the American Conference. "Nick stayed pretty consistent.



"Andrew has been working on keeping a lower overall body position instead of coming up really high. As he understands that more, he’s been dropping time."



Overall, his team did about what Strawn expected it to do.



"Some swimmers dropped time, but I didn’t expect most of them to drop time in this particular meet," he said. "They did as good as they could against a team with a lot more people. They held their own against a pretty big team."



Krukemeyer also finished second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:39, while Sabetta was runner-up in the 200 freestyle with a clocking of 2:04.



"That was a pretty good time for Alex because it was the fastest time he has done not in a fast suit or a competitive racing suit," Strawn said. "It wasn’t Nick’s best time, but I was working on a lot of technique stuff with him for this meet, so he was trying out some new things for our last couple meets coming up."



Two swimmers who tied personal bests were freshman Nick Archer and senior Jarod Shumaker.



Archer finished second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:07.6, and Shumaker placed third in the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.88.



"Being a freshman and having a lot of technique stuff that he can fix still, Nick could potentially be looking at a district qualifying time if he continues to drop time on the same trajectory that he has been," Straw said. "That was a great performance for Jarod."



The Tallmadge girls team fell to 1-4 in the conference after losing 129-41 to the Hornets.



"The girls held their own against a bigger team," Strawn said. "Some of them were nervous knowing that some of the Highland girls are way faster than them. But they realized by the end of the meet that some of them could actually compete against those Highland girls."



Sophomore Hannah Fiume won the 100 breaststroke.



"Hannah could be potentially looking at a district qualifying time in this event," Strawn said. "She’s not quite there, but she has really been working towards it. I think it’s definitely possible."



Finishing third were junior Isabelle Garrett in the 200 freestyle (2:23) and sophomore Cassie Jeffries in the 100 freestyle (1:07.5).



"We’ve been working on smoothing out Cassie’s stroke a little bit and I’ve been seeing consistent drops as she works on it more in practice," Strawn said. "She has been doing really well with that."