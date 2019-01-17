If the Tallmadge wheelchair boys basketball team could avoid Wooster, it would be undefeated.



Of course, that’s not the Blue Devils’ style.



However, if it wants to match the reigning state champions, Tallmadge has a long way to go.



The Blue Devils suffered a convincing 44-14 defeat to the host Generals Tuesday. With the loss, Tallmadge dropped to 4-3 this winter. All three losses have taken place against Wooster.



The Generals scored the game’s first eight points. They took advantage of missed shots by the Blue Devils and turned them into transition points.



"It was frustrating the way the game started," first-year Tallmadge head coach Thomas Linder said. "We ran the offense and got great looks. We just didn't make a shot.



"I think our players got down a little when our first few shots didn't fall and you can't do that against a team like Wooster. All we can do is continue to work on our shooting."



Wooster took advantage of Sammy Blatt's absence, scoring 18 of its 22 first-half points in the paint. Blatt recently suffered a thumb injury and is expected to miss four to six weeks.



"Sammy is one of our best defenders and rebounders and we missed her presence under the basket," Linder said.



Four different Blue Devils hit the scoring column. Brennan Heavilin and Isaiah Johnson each scored four points and Ashleigh Hughes, Ben James and Courtney Kirsch added two apiece.



The game was attended by Ohio state senator Dr. Vernon Sykes, who was invited to watch the game by Adaptive Sports Program of Ohio director Lisa Followay.



It was Dr. Sykes’ first opportunity to see the teams playing under the ASPO banner. Dr. Sykes was asked to join Tallmadge as an honorary team member and posed with the players for pictures.



The Blue Devils cruised to a 30-10 victory over host Austintown-Fitch Jan. 9.



Heavilin and Johnson each had 10 points and Blatt and Cerafina Currey added four points apiece. Courtney Kirsch contributed two points for Tallmadge.