The Aurora ice hockey squad had its four-game winning streak snapped Thursday after losing to Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 4-1 at Kent State University Ice Arena.



The Greenmen fell to 12-8 overall and 7-4 in the Greater Cleveland High School Hockey League Blue North Division.



The Royals took a 1-0 lead in the first period, but sophomore Cameron Mullin found the net to tie the game.



The score remained 1-1 heading into the final 15 minutes, but CVCA (17-5, 9-2) scored the go-ahead goal midway through the period and then added two empty-net goals in the final minute.



Despite the loss, senior goaltender Jordan Smith made 31 saves in goal for the Greenmen.