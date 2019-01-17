The Aurora gymnastics squad finished fifth with 98.95 points Wednesday at West Geauga High School in Chesterland.



Solon won the nine-team competition with 128.8 points. Rounding out the top four were Chardon Notre Dame Cathedral Latin (126.9), Mayfield (120.85) and West Geauga (100.5).



Corinne Henderson led the Greenmen with an all-around score of 33.8 points, which was good for fifth place.



She placed third on vault with a score of 8.9 and the uneven parallel bars (8.2) and sixth on the floor exercise (8.65).



Henderson also finished in a tie for seventh place on the balance beam with a score of 8.05.



Rahill placed in a three-way tie for 10th in the all-around competition with a score of 30.8. She finished in a tie for ninth place on vault (8.15) and the bars (7.2).