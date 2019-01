The Western Reserve Academy boys basketball team suffered its first defeat in 2019.



The host Pioneers fell to 6-7 after losing to talented Akron Archbishop Hoban 63-43 Tuesday at the Murdough Athletic Center gymnasium.



Dorde Otasevic led Reserve, which had its three-game winning streak snapped, with 14 points and 13 rebounds and Ben Daugherty added 10 points. Mikey Mylott grabbed seven rebounds.



The Knights led 33-20 at halftime and disrupted WRA’s offense with its full-court trap.